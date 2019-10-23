xkcd in Toki Pona

Toki Pona is a minimalist constructed language created by Sonja Lang in 2001. It has around 120 root words and a very small grammar, and you can learn it in a few hours.

To practice this language, I started to translate some of the “xkcd” webcomics by Randall Munroe, which are published under a CC BY-NC 2.5 license. To make my life easier, I’m basing my translations on the SVG files of the German translation project xkcDE by Peter Schlömer, released under the same license.

My translations are released under the terms of CC BY-NC 2.5, as well. The font is Comic Jens Bold by Jens Kutilek, published under CC BY-ND 3.0, you can download it from 1001 Fonts.

mi toki e pakala la sina o pona e ona! musi pona!

505: kiwen mute lili

Thanks to jan Ne for proofreading! (Original version)

1133: tomo tawa mun nanpa luka

Thanks to jan Kiki for proofreading! (Original version)

Comments?

Send a tweet to @blinry or drop me a mail at sebastian@morr.cc. Also, you can support me on Patreon or subscribe to my newsletter !